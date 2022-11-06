Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah has struck twice to fire Liverpool to a 2-1 win against Tottenham in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team had not won away from home in the league all season and had to hold on in the face of a second-half Spurs fightback with Harry Kane halving the deficit. Salah put Liverpool in front after 11 minutes when Darwin Nunez controlled Andy Robertson’s pass and teed up his strike partner. Salah swiveled and fired into the bottom corner to beat Hugo Lloris. Salah doubled his and Liverpool’s tally in the 40th minute.

