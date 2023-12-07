Salah aims for hat trick of African best player awards on shortlist with Hakimi and Osimhen

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — Mohamed Salah aims for a hat trick of African player of the year awards next week. The Liverpool and Egypt forward has been named on a three-man candidate list with Paris Saint-German defender Achraf Hakimi and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen. There was no space for two past award winners, Sadio Mané and Riyad Mahrez, who moved this year to play in Saudi Arabia. Salah won back-to-back African honors for 2017 and 2018. In the women’s award, five-time winner Asisat Oshoala is competing with Thembi Kgatlana and Barbra Banda. The Confederation of African Football’s award ceremony is on Monday in Marrakech, Morocco.

