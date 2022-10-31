Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, both of the United States, practice at the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Jenkins]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Maria Sakkari has edged Jessica Pegula 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Sakkari will next face Aryna Sabalenka, who came back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 after being two points from defeat Monday. The No. 5-ranked Sakkari won with her grandmother sitting in the stands at one of her matches for the first time in 4 1/2 years. Sakkari was a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist last season. Jabeur was a two-time Grand Slam runner-up this season.

