Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Maria Sakkari has edged Jessica Pegula 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Sakkari will next face Aryna Sabalenka, who came back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 after being two points from defeat Monday. The No. 5-ranked Sakkari won with her grandmother sitting in the stands at one of her matches for the first time in 4 1/2 years. Sakkari was a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist last season. Jabeur was a two-time Grand Slam runner-up this season.
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, gestures during her match against Jessica Pegula in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Jenkins
Jessica Pegula returns a shot during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Jenkins
Jessica Pegula, front, and Maria Sakkari, rear, of Greece, play in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Jenkins
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, hits during the first set in her match against Jessica Pegula in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Jenkins
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, reacts during her match against Jessica Pegula in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Heitman
Maria Sakkari, left, of Greece, and Jessica Pegula, right, meet at the net after Sakkari defeated Pegula in their match in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Heitman
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, hit to Jessica Pegula in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Jenkins
Jessica Pegula hits to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Jenkins
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, in their match in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Heitman
Ons Jabeur, left, of Tunisia, embraces Aryna Sabalenka, right, of Belarus, after Sabalenka defeated her in their match in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Heitman
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, hits to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Heitman
Aryna Sabalenka, top, of Belarus, and Ons Jabeur, bottom, of Tunisia, play in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Heitman