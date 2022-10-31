Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Maria Sakkari has edged Jessica Pegula 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Sakkari will next face Aryna Sabalenka, who came back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 after being two points from defeat Monday. The No. 5-ranked Sakkari won with her grandmother sitting in the stands at one of her matches for the first time in 4 1/2 years. Sakkari was a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist last season. Jabeur was a two-time Grand Slam runner-up this season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.