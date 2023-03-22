Sakamoto leads after short program at figure skating worlds

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Defending champion Kaori Sakamoto took the lead after the women’s short program at the world figure skating championships. Sakamoto is aiming to become the first Japanese skater to win back-to-back world titles. She received 79.24 points at Saitama Super Arena for a routine that featured a double axel, a triple lutz and a triple flip, triple toeloop combination. Sakamoto is 5.62 points ahead of Lee Hae-in of South Korea going to Friday’s free skate. Mai Mihara of Japan was third with 73.46 points. Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan lead after the pairs short program. Russia’s typically dominant skating team has been excluded from the world championships.

