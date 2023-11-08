Saka stars as Arsenal beats Sevilla 2-0 in Champions League to strengthen first place in group

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka set up the first goal before scoring himself to lead Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Sevilla that strengthened the English team’s position atop its Champions League group. The England forward laid the ball off for Leandro Trossard to sweep home a low finish in the 29th minute at Emirates Stadium. Saka then doubled the lead in the 64th by running onto Gabriel Martinelli’s pass, cutting inside and slotting home past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović. Arsenal moved onto nine points in Group B, four more than both PSV Eindhoven and Lens. Sevilla is languishing in last place on two points.

