Saka leaves England match with leg injury in potential blow to Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was withdrawn with a leg injury during England’s 2-1 loss to Greece. Saka was substituted in the 51st minute at Wembley Stadium after he was seen feeling the back of his right leg and stretching it prior to Greece’s opening goal two minutes earlier. England interim coach Lee Carsley says Saka was “being assessed.” Carsley says “in the build-up to the first goal, you could see he felt something in his leg.”

