Saka hat trick and Kane double in England 7-0 rout of North Macedonia

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England has routed North Macedonia 7-0 with a stunning Bukayo Saka hat trick at Old Trafford in European Championship qualifying. Harry Kane also scored twice to make it a record-extending 58 goals for his country. England has maintained a perfect start in Group C with 12 points from four games. Marcus Rashford and substitute Kalvin Phillips also scored.

