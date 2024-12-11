Saka denied a first Arsenal hat trick by his own teammate in Champions League win

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka led Arsenal to victory in the Champions League but was left with some regrets after being denied his first hat trick for his boyhood club by one of his teammates. The England winger had already scored twice against Monaco at Emirates Stadium when he sent a shot toward goal in the 88th minute. The ball deflected rather unwittingly off the shin of Kai Havertz and into the net to seal a 3-0 win for Arsenal. Saka said with a laugh: “He got in the way of it but don’t worry, it’s coming. It’s on the way.” Saka was again decisive for Arsenal with three goal contributions and manager Mikel Arteta says the right winger is on his way to reaching a world-class level.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.