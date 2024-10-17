Sajid Khan drives Pakistan into strong position against scratchy England in 2nd test

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has ridden Sajid Khan’s brilliance with bat and ball against a scratchy England in the second test and is eyeing a long-awaited home test win. England has been set a massive 297 runs for victory on a tricky pitch in Multan. It wobbled to 36-2 at stumps on day three Thursday. Khan dismissed first-innings century-maker Ben Duckett for 0 off his third ball. Khan, who earlier took 7-111 and inspired Pakistan to a 75-run first innings lead, made a determined 22 and Salman Ali Agha profited from two dropped catches to score 63 off 89 balls before Pakistan was bowled out for 221 in its second innings.

