Sainz wins thrilling Singapore Grand Prix as Verstappen and Red Bull’s streaks end

SINGAPORE (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. has won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari as Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s historic win streaks in Formula One came to an end. Red Bull had dreamed of winning every race this year but had Verstappen fifth and Perez eighth after struggling all weekend in Singapore. Verstappen’s winning run ended at 10 races and Red Bull’s at 15, including one at the end of last year. Both are Formula One records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.