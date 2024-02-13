Sainz says he has ‘plenty of options’ when he leaves Ferrari in 2025

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. believes he has “plenty of options” in Formula 1 next year when he leaves Ferrari to make way for Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton is joining Ferrari from Mercedes next year in a move which has shaken up F1. The seven-time champion will partner with Charles Leclerc. Sainz says he will take his time before deciding on a destination for 2025. Sainz is heading into his fourth and final season with Ferrari. He took his first F1 win in Britain with the team in 2022 and was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race last season with victory in Singapore.

