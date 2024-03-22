Sainz returns to F1 racing in Australia after missing the Saudi GP because of appendix surgery

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Turns out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz didn’t need to “raise his hand” and have another driver take his place during the first two practice sessions for Sunday’s Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix. Sainz was eighth-fastest in the first session and improved to third quickest in the second on the Albert Park circuit on Friday. Earlier in the week Sainz said he felt he was ready to return to the cockpit but wasn’t feeling 100% after surgery for appendicitis ahead of the March 10 race in Saudi Arabia. The 29-year-old Sainz finished third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the season-opening Bahrain GP before skipping the Saudi race.

