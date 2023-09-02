Sainz pips record-chasing Verstappen to pole at Italian GP

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. is enjoying a perfect birthday weekend so far after he secured pole position for the Italian Grand Prix much to the delight of the Ferrari tifosi. Thousands of red-clad Ferrari fans cheered as Sainz crossed the line 0.013 seconds quicker than runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen. Sainz turned 29 on Friday. It was his fourth career pole and first since Austin last year. He had been quickest in two of the three practices as Ferrari looked good on its home track. Teammate Charles Leclerc will start third on Sunday. Verstappen is chasing a record-breaking 10th straight victory.

