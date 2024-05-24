Sainz Jr. takes time over F1 future as Ferrari teammate Leclerc chases elusive Monaco podium

MONACO (AP) — With Carlos Sainz Jr. still looking for a new team for next year, his stock could rise even more with a strong performance for Ferrari at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix. He does not appear short of options, with Sauber, Red Bull and Williams potential destinations when he makes way for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. Sainz says “I’m just going to put all the options on the table and take the right decision.” His teammate Charles Leclerc is looking for a first Monaco podium after unfortunate circumstances botched previous races. McLaren’s Lando Norris is on a roll and eyeing a second F1 win this season.

