Sainz Jr. takes time over F1 future as Ferrari teammate Leclerc chases elusive Monaco podium

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain bikes in the paddock ahead of the first free practice at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 24, 2024. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

MONACO (AP) — With Carlos Sainz Jr. still looking for a new team for next year, his stock could rise even more with a strong performance for Ferrari at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix. He does not appear short of options, with Sauber, Red Bull and Williams potential destinations when he makes way for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. Sainz says “I’m just going to put all the options on the table and take the right decision.” His teammate Charles Leclerc is looking for a first Monaco podium after unfortunate circumstances botched previous races. McLaren’s Lando Norris is on a roll and eyeing a second F1 win this season.

