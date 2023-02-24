Sainz fastest, Sargeant strong on Day 2 of Formula 1 testing

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. was fastest in the morning session of Formula One testing and American driver Logan Sargeant showed solid pace for Williams. Sainz set the fastest time so far over two days of testing. Sargeant was only .063 seconds adrift with a time set on the softest and fastest tires. Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes. Times set in testing offer only a rough guide to a teams’ true pace for the season.

