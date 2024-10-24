Saints visit Chargers with both teams trying to recapture early season success

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, a matchup of teams who got off to good starts only to struggle in recent weeks. The Chargers have dropped three of four, including a 17-15 last-second defeat at the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The Saints have dropped five straight and were pummeled 33-10 by the Denver Broncos in their most recent outing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.