Saints visit Chargers with both teams trying to recapture early season success

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, right, is congratulated by tight end Juwan Johnson after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, a matchup of teams who got off to good starts only to struggle in recent weeks. The Chargers have dropped three of four, including a 17-15 last-second defeat at the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The Saints have dropped five straight and were pummeled 33-10 by the Denver Broncos in their most recent outing.

