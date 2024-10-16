Saints try to end 4-game skid as ex-coach Sean Payton returns to the Superdome with the Broncos

The New Orleans Saints will have to defeat former coach Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos in order to end their four-game losing streak. The Broncos’ visit to New Orleans on Thursday night marks the first time that Payton has coached an NFL game in the Superdome since he retired as the winningest coach in Saints history after the 2021 season. Payton won 152 games over 15 seasons with the Saints and coached New Orleans to its only Super Bowl victory in the 2009 season. Current Saints coach Dennis Allen was a defensive assistant of Payton’s staff for 12 seasons, including six as defensive coordinator. The game also will feature rookie quarterbacks in Denver’s Bo Nix and New Orleans’ Spencer Rattler.

