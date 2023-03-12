Saints tight end Johnson agrees to 2-year extension

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints announced tight end Juwan Johnson has agreed to a two-year extension. The agreement on Saturday with the 6-foot-4, 231-pound converted receiver came days before Johnson was due to become a restricted free agent. Johnson has played in 37 games with 18 starts since the Saints signed him as an undrafted rookie out of Oregon in 2020. Johnson caught 42 passes for 508 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns last season. He has 59 career receptions for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns.

