Saints tight end Jimmy Graham returns to practice

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints tight end Jimmy Graham returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since his arrest last week following what team officials have described as a “medical episode.” Saints coach Dennis Allen says it was a good sign to see Graham on the field and making plays in practice. Saints team physician John Amoss has said Graham likely had a seizure and was disoriented when he was picked up by Newport Beach police on Friday night. Graham did not play in New Orleans’ 22-17 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday night and he also sat out practice on Tuesday. The Saints conclude their preseason this Sunday at home against Houston.

