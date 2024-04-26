Saints take Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga 14th overall in the NFL Draft

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have selected Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga with the 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 324-pound Fuaga was named first-team All-Pac-12 last season. He joins a Saints squad that entered the draft needing bodies on the offensive line and particularly at offensive tackle. Trevor Penning, the second of two 2022 first-round picks by New Orleans, was unable to hold on to a starting role at left tackle last season. His replacement in the lineup, Andrus Peat, remains a free agent. Meanwhile, the health of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is uncertain after he underwent surgery to repair a knee injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.