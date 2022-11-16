Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston at QB vs. Rams

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) gets off a pass under pressure by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) with offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocking during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Keith Srakocic]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen won’t make a quarterback change this week. Allen says Andy Dalton will remain in the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The first-year Saints coach stressed that New Orleans’ anemic offensive performance during its past two games stems from more than the performance of a single player. The decision comes after Allen said earlier this week that he would evaluate whether returning season-opening starter Jameis Winston to the lineup gave his team a better chance to win. Dalton has gone 2-5 as the Saints’ starter.

