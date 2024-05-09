Saints sign their top draft choice, offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed their first-round draft choice, tackle Taliese Fuaga, to a four-year deal. The club announced the agreement a day before Friday’s opening of the Saints’ three-day rookie camp. The 6-foot-6, 324-pound Fuaga’s prospects for playing are high because Andrus Peat left in free agency after finishing last season as one of New Orleans’ starting tackles. Meanwhile starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk’s ability to return to form following offseason knee surgery is uncertain. Fuaga started all 12 games at right tackle in 2023 for Oregon State and he was selected first-team All-Pac-12 last season. Fuaga was drafted 14th overall and was the fourth offensive tackle drafted.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.