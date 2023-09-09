Saints sign starting guard Cesar Ruiz to a 4-year contract extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed starting guard and 2020 first-round draft choice Cesar Ruiz to a four-year extension. Ruiz was entering the final year of his rookie deal after New Orleans this past offseason declined to pick up an option for the former Michigan center. General manager Mickey Loomis on Saturday announced the contract that is reportedly worth about $44 million and runs through 2027. Ruiz has since played in 46 regular season games with 40 starts. Most of his starts have come at right guard with some at center. The Saints open the 2023 regular season at home against Tennessee.

