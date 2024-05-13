Saints sign interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers to one-year contracts. The roster moves were announced Monday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, who also says the club has waived nose tackle John Penisini. The 6-foot-3, 313-pound Patrick is a seven-year NFL veteran who spent the past two seasons with Chicago after starting his career with Green Bay. Patrick played in 16 games with 15 starts at center last season for the Bears, whose 141 yards rushing per game ranked second in the NFL. The 6-3, 295-pound Vickers began his NFL career with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. He played for the Buffalo Bills last season.

