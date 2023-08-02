Saints shorten outdoor portions of practice because of hot weather

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Extreme heat is causing the New Orleans Saints to change their training camp schedule. The club says it’s decided to shorten the time the team is scheduled to practice on outdoor fields during days when fans are admitted from nearly two hours to about an hour. Temperatures have reached the mid- to upper-90s the past few days and the National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for the area. Temperatures are forecast to reach similar highs the rest of the week. The club says four spectators and a police officer received medical attention for heat-related symptoms during an open practice on Monday. Several players also have left practice early with heat-related symptoms since camp opened last week.

