Saints seek 3rd straight win over rebuilding Panthers in season opener

The New Orleans Saints are seeking a third straight victory over the rebuilding Carolina Panthers in Week 1. New Orleans went 9-8 last season and narrowly missed the playoffs. Third-year coach Dennis Allen has responded by hiring Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator. The Saints hope Kubiak’s system is a better fit for quarterback Derek Carr and highlights the versatility of running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Taysom Hill. Carolina has invested heavily in new offensive players to help second-year quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers went 2-15 last season and ranked last in the league offensively. New Panthers include guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis and receivers Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.