Saints scripting Taysom Hill’s practice time more in line with his uniquely dynamic role

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Taysom Hill says Saints coaches have worked to tailor his practice time so it’s more in line with his uniquely dynamic role. Last season was the first in which Hill was no longer listed as a quarterback on the Saints’ roster. He was switched to tight end and that remains his listed position. But Hill contributed more last season on QB runs and as a passer than in the receiving game. Hill says Saints coaches were able to study his full body of work last season and are now trying to ensure his practice snaps and position group meetings more closely reflect his usage.

