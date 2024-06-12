Saints saw their secondary as a strength even before Marshon Lattimore returned to practice

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s return to practice during minicamp is further bolstering a secondary that coaches already viewed as one of New Orleans’ strengths. Injuries limited Lattimore to 17 games during the past two seasons combined and helped fuel trade speculation about the club’s highest-paid defender. But Lattimore says he’s not seeking a trade and intends to prove he’s the “No. 1” cornerback in the NFL. New Orleans’ defensive backfield also includes veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu and fourth-year cornerback Paulson Adebo. They tied for the team lead with four interceptions each last season. Versatile defensive back Alontae Taylor is entering his third season. And the Saints are eagerly awaiting the debut of 2024 second-round draft choice Kool-Aid McKinstry.

