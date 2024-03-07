Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reworks his contract to add a year through 2025

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has agreed to a new two-year, contract that runs through the 2025 season. The 31-year-old Mathieu previously was under contract through 2024. His reworked deal, reportedly worth about $13 million, gives him one additional year in a trade-off that lowers his annual salary burden on the team. Mathieu says he has been pleased with his improvement within the Saints defensive scheme. The former LSU standout says he also loves being in his native New Orleans where many of his community service initiatives are based. Mathieu has started 34 games for the Saints during the past two seasons and has seven interceptions.

