Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk to miss at least first 4 regular-season games

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed right tackle Ryan Ramczyk on the reserve/physically unable to perform list that will cause him to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. It comes after Ramczyk spent the offseason trying to rehabilitate from a knee procedure. The Saints also placed tight end Juwan Johnson, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, linebacker Nephi Sewell and defensive end Chase Young on the active/physically unable to perform list. They could return at any time during the preseason. Receiver Chris Olave was placed on the non-football injury list. The Saints’ first training camp practices are Wednesday in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.