Saints reserve rookie QB Jake Haener suspended 6 games

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints rookie reserve quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers, a league spokesman said Wednesday. Despite showing promise during the preseason, Haener was not expected to play this season. The Saints’ starting quarterback is veteran Derek Carr and his backup is veteran Jameis Winston. The Saints also line up utility player Taysom Hill at quarterback full time if needed. The NFL statement did not specify the banned substance for which Haener tested positive. Haener is a fourth-round draft choice out of Fresno State who made the team after playing in all three of New Orleans’ preseason games.

