Saints receiver Michael Thomas to those who doubt his comeback: ‘I like it’

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints receiver Michael Thomas is encouraging NFL defensive backs, analysts and fans alike to freely express any doubts they may have about whether he can regain the record-setting form of his last healthy season in 2019. Thomas says doubters are “good for the game” and that he likes it. He also says the proverbial chip on his shoulder grows every day. Thomas’ 149 catches in 2019 remains an NFL record for receptions in a season. But he’s played in just 10 regular season games since because of ankle and foot injuries. Thomas returned to full participation in practice when training camp opened. He says he’s not in peak form yet but working toward it.

