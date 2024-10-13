Saints receiver Chris Olave sidelined against Tampa Bay by an unflagged helmet-to-helmet hit

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, left, fumbles the ball while hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum, top, and safety Tykee Smith, rear, that Antoine Winfield Jr. returned for a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints starting receiver Chris Olave was taken from the field to the locker room to be evaluated for a potential concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit as he lost a fumble that was returned for a Tampa Bay touchdown. Olave was in the process of being stripped from behind by Buccaneers defensive back Tykee Smith moments after catching a pass from Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler when the receiver absorbed a hard hit to the head from cornerback Zyon McCollum. Bucs safety Antoine Winfield scooped up the loose ball and ran it back 58 yards for a scored that gave Tampa Bay a 14-0 first-quarter lead. No flag was thrown on the play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.