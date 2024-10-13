Saints receiver Chris Olave sidelined against Tampa Bay by an unflagged helmet-to-helmet hit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints starting receiver Chris Olave was taken from the field to the locker room to be evaluated for a potential concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit as he lost a fumble that was returned for a Tampa Bay touchdown. Olave was in the process of being stripped from behind by Buccaneers defensive back Tykee Smith moments after catching a pass from Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler when the receiver absorbed a hard hit to the head from cornerback Zyon McCollum. Bucs safety Antoine Winfield scooped up the loose ball and ran it back 58 yards for a scored that gave Tampa Bay a 14-0 first-quarter lead. No flag was thrown on the play.

