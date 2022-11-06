Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. But both were placed on injured reserve this past week. That leaves their teams to figure out how to move on without them for the rest of the season. The Saints are 2-3 since Thomas went out with his foot injury. They’ve been among the NFL leaders in yards and points. But rookie receiver Chris Olave says it still hurts to lose a player such as Thomas. Bateman is Baltimore’s best deep threat. He had two touchdowns of 55-plus yards early this season. But he’s also decided to have foot surgery.

