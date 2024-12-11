Saints QB situation remains cloudy as matchup with Washington nears

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi says it remains unclear who New Orleans’ quarterback will be against Washington on Sunday. Saints starter Derek Carr did practice on Wednesday and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Rizzi says Carr must clear the protocol and then test how well he can function with an injury to his non-throwing left hand. Rizzi says second-year pro Jake Haener and rookie Spencer Rattler are splitting first-team snaps for now and still competing to be a potential starter if Carr is unable to play this week. Carr had a concussion and injured his left hand trying to dive for a first down during New Orleans’ 14-11 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

