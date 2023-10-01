Saints QB Derek Carr starts against Tampa Bay one week after his shoulder injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is starting in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just one week after leaving a game with a sprained throwing shoulder. Carr did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but participated on a limited basis on Friday and was listed then as questionable. He was upgraded to active as the team went through pregame warmups. Carr signed a four-year, $150 million free-agent contract with New Orleans last offseason after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Raiders.

