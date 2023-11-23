Saints QB Derek Carr returns to practice but remains in concussion protocol

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr is back at practice but remains in the concussion protocol as New Orleans prepares to play at Atlanta. Coach Dennis Allen says Carr still has to be cleared by doctors before he can play on Sunday but that he “looked good” at practice. Carr left the Saints’ 27-19 loss at Minnesota after being leveled by Danielle Hunter in the third quarter. New Orleans had a bye last week. That gave the 10th-year NFL QB more time to recover. Allen says the Saints are still trying to determine whether cornerback Marshon Lattimore should go on injured reserve because his his ankle injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.