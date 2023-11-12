Saints QB Derek Carr leaves game vs. Vikings with shoulder injury and concussion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was forced out of the game at Minnesota on Sunday because of a shoulder injury and a concussion that came from a jarring hit by two Vikings defenders.

Carr completed a 15-yard pass to Chris Olave after sliding forward in the pocket midway through the third quarter as the rush closed in. He was hit by Danielle Hunter around the shoulder and brought down low by Jaquelin Roy as he fell to the turf. The offensive linemen who came to check on Carr quickly motioned to the sideline for the medical staff.

Carr walked off the field without assistance, but he was eventually taken away on a cart for further examination. Jameis Winston came in and completed the drive for the Saints’ first touchdown of the game.

Carr, in his first year with New Orleans, started 15 or more games in each of his nine seasons with the Raiders.

The Saints lost wide receiver Michael Thomas to a knee injury in the first quarter and after halftime ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

