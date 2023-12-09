Saints QB Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, could play vs. Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. That increases the likelihood that Carr will start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Carr left last week’s loss to Detroit with a concussion as well as shoulder and rib injuries. He was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. He participated to some extent in every practice this week. Carr’s concussion last Sunday was his second in 22 days. But Carr says he’s doing great and isn’t concerned about the prospect of playing this weekend.

