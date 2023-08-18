Saints QB Carr getting to know new teammates better with cross-country trip

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Even though Derek Carr continues to get acclimated playing for his new team, Thursday seemed like old times for the veteran quarterback. Carr was back on the West Coast and going against an AFC West defense as the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers went through the first of two days of joint practices. The practice ended up being a mixed bag of results for Carr and the first team offense. Receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas made some nice catches, but Carr often found himself under pressure as the offensive line had trouble containing edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

