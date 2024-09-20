Saints QB Carr fined $14K by NFL for Michael Jackson-inspired TD dance, AP source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Derek Carr has been fined $14,000 by the NFL for a touchdown celebration in which he imitated a signature Michael Jackson dance move. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the fine to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced player fines stemming from last weekend’s games. Carr was not penalized during a 44-19 victory at Dallas on Sunday when he celebrated his short rushing touchdown by swiveling his raised right knee before placing one hand in front of his groin area and thrusting his hips forward. Carr says his brothers encouraged him to celebrate a touchdown that way after seeing him perform the move at weddings or birthday parties.

