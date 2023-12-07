Saints QB Carr at practice after concussion. Hill sidelined by foot and hand injuries

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is practicing on a limited basis while working through the NFL’s concussion protocol. But more than half a dozen Saints players, including Taysom Hill, missed practice on Wednesday. The Saints also placed safety Marcus Maye and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach on injured reserve. Carr left Sunday’s 33-28 loss to Detroit with concussion symptoms, as well as shoulder and rib injuries. It was the third time this season that the 32-year-old Car had been knocked out of a game and the second time in a month that he’s been diagnosed with a concussion. Hill is the Saints co-leader in total touchdowns with five. Hand and foot injuries kept him out of the week’s first practice.

