Saints place Shaheed on IR, deactivate Hill and add receivers for Broncos matchup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed Rashid Shaheed on injured reserve after the starting receiver had what is expected to be season-ending knee surgery. Saints coach Dennis Allen says Shaheed needed meniscus surgery which was performed Thursday. Shaheed’s 349 yards and three touchdowns receiving led the Saints in both categories. Shaheed’s absence coincides with that of starting receiver Chris Olave because of his concussion last Sunday. The Saints added receivers Jermaine Jackson and Equanimeous St. Brown to the roster for Thursday night’s game against Denver. But New Orleans deactivated tight end Taysom Hill because of injured ribs. Denver entered the game without cornerback Patrick Surtain because of a concussion and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski because of an ankle injury,

