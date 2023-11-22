Saints place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve ahead of Atlanta trip

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve. The roster move announced Tuesday by general manager Mickey Loomis means Thomas will miss at least four games. Thomas injured his knee during New Orleans’ loss at Minnesota in Week 10. The Saints had a bye last week and this Sunday visit NFC South Division rival Atlanta. Ankle and foot injuries kept Thomas out of all but 10 regular season games in the previous three seasons. But Thomas played in the first 10 games of this season and has caught 39 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown. The Saints also have elevated defensive back Cameron Dantzler from their practice squad and added receiver Marquez Callaway to their practice squad.

