Saints place Lattimore on IR, elevate Pierre-Paul from practice squad to active roster

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed top cornerback Marshon Lattimore on injured reserve and elevated newly signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul from the practice squad to the active roster. The roster move on Saturday opens the possibility for Pierre-Paul to play Sunday in Atlanta. But it also means that Lattimore will miss at least the Saints’ next four games. Lattimore hurt his ankle at Minnesota in Week 10. He’ll be eligible to return for New Orleans’ Dec. 21 game against the Rams in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old Pierre-Paul has not played this season. But he started 13 games for Baltimore in 2022. He had three sacks, five tackles for losses and an interception for the Ravens last season.

