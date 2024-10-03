Saints out to snap 2-game skid with trip to unbeaten Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Monday night

The Saints will be trying to snap a two-game skid when they visit the unbeaten Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Monday night. The teams have not played since December 2020, though the Chiefs have won three straight in the series. New Orleans is coming off a loss to the Falcons on a 58-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo. Kansas City has won each of its four games by seven points or fewer, including a 17-10 win over the Chargers last week. The Chiefs lost wide receiver Rashee Rice to a potentially severe knee injury during that game in Los Angeles.

