Saints open voluntary practice without Marshon Lattimore or Alvin Kamara

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Alvin Kamara are skipping the New Orleans Saints’ opening voluntary offseason practices. Saints coach Dennis Allen says he’d like to have full participation but will welcome both stars back with “open arms.” Allen says that after recent trade speculation concerning Lattimore, it was time to have a conversation with the club’s highest-paid defender. Allen says those talks were “positive” and that he still anticipates Lattimore playing for New Orleans this upcoming season. Allen says Kamara’s absence can present challenges at a time when new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is introducing his scheme.

