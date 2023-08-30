Saints open Derek Carr era looking to end two-year playoff absence

The Saints are looking to avoid missing the playoffs for a third straight season and appear confident they can contend in the NFC South this season following some key roster moves and the healthy return of star players who were injured much of last season. Their biggest move in free agency was to attract veteran quarterback Derek Carr. His top receiving options should include former two-time All-Pro Michael Thomas. He missed 14 games last season with a foot injury. New Orleans also returns some prominent players to a defense that was the NFL’s fifth stingiest last season. That unit is led by cornerback Marshon Lattimore, defensive end Cameron Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis.

