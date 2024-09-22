Saints’ offense stalls out during a punishing clash with the Eagles

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It took three weeks for an NFL defense to figure out how to stop a new Saints offense that had been the league’s most prolific. New Orleans managed just 12 first downs while being outgained 460 yards to 219 in a 15-12 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday. After scoring on their first nine series in a 47-10 victory over Carolina and getting touchdowns on their first six possessions in a 41-19 triumph at Dallas, the Saints managed just an opening drive field goal in the first three quarters against the Eagles.

