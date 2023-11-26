Saints offense fails to finish drives in 24-15 loss to Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — The New Orleans Saints spent time during their bye week working on their red zone offense. That work did not pay off Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints managed to get inside the Falcons 40 on eight possessions, but those resulted in just five field goals, two turnovers and a missed field goal during a 24-15 loss. “We had our opportunities,” said Saints coach Dennis Allen after his team fell to 5-6. “This game boiled down to our inability in the red area. Two penalties, two turnovers, one for a pick-6.”

